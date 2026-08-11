Phillies' Alex McFarlane: Called up to majors

Philadelphia recalled McFarlane from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

McFarlane will make his second stint with the big-league club after being recalled Tuesday. The 25-year-old most recently appeared with Philadelphia on July 22, recording a scoreless inning against the Dodgers. In the minors with Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the right-hander has dazzled, owning a 1.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 55:20 K:BB in 39.1 innings. The Phillies optioned Alan Rangel to Lehigh Valley to open a spot on the 26-man roster.