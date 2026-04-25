Phillies' Alex McFarlane: Sent back down to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies optioned McFarlane to Double-A Reading on Saturday.
McFarlane was called up to Philadelphia on Friday but didn't get into that day's contest against Atlanta. He's headed back to Reading one day later, as the Phillies needed to clear a spot on the active roster for Zack Wheeler (shoulder), who was reinstated from the injured list. McFarlane has been pitching well in the minors and could get another chance to make his big-league debut later this season.
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