The Phillies have extended Painter an invitation to big-league camp during spring training, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While Painter will be in major-league camp, he will not appear in any Grapefruit League games, as the Phillies plan to ramp him up slowly as he makes his way back from July 2023 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander didn't throw any innings in 2023 and tossed just 15.2 frames in the Arizona Fall League in 2024. He's not expected to be an option for the Phillies' rotation until around midseason. Fellow top prospects Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller were also invited to big-league camp by the Phillies.