Painter's next start will come at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 8, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies are ready to bump up Painter's competition level after he allowed five runs with a 12:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings covering four starts at Single-A Clearwater. Next week's start will be the first of his career at the Triple-A level. Painter topped out at four frames and had a high of 49 pitches at Clearwater and will continue to stretch out with Lehigh Valley. The goal is for the righty to join the Phillies' rotation sometime this summer.