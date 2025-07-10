Escobar was promoted from Single-A Clearwater to High-A Jersey Shore on Tuesday.

A bat-first second baseman from Venezuela, Escobar was one of the best hitters in the Florida Complex League in 2024 (171 wRC+) and his 131 wRC+ was the 10th best mark in the Florida State League prior to his promotion. Escobar is slashing .286/.376/.449 with 11 home runs, 10 steals, a 9.9 percent walk rate and a 16.1 percent strikeout rate through 70 games in his age-20 season.