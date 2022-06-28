Falter will be recalled to start Friday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Essentially the Phillies' sixth starter, Falter will again be summoned to join the big-league rotation due to Zach Eflin landing on the injured list with a bruised knee. According to Gelb, Eflin may be sidelined through the All-Star break, so Falter has a chance to stick up with the big club for more than one start. Falter has gone between three and five innings in his last three MLB appearances, registering a 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 12.2 innings over that stretch. He most recently went six innings and allowed one hit with five strikeouts at Triple-A on June 25.