Falter allowed three runs on five hits in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, walking one batters while striking out four. He did not factor into the decision.

Falter wasn't particularly good in his third start of the year, but he did at least reach a career-high innings total and kept the score tied during his time on the mound. Josh Bell did all the damage against him, hitting a solo homer in the first and a two-run shot in the fourth. Falter won't be needed again after the doubleheader, so he was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley immediately after his start.