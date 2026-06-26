Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Continues raking Thursday

Marsh went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, one walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Nationals.

Marsh's power surge continued Thursday, as he's now launched three homers in his past four games while collecting six RBI during that span. The Phillies have lacked consistency in the heart of their lineup in 2026, whether it be from Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto or Adolis Garcia (lat) before he got injured, but Marsh is coming through with a career season. Through 297 plate appearances, the 28-year-old outfielder is batting .324 with 12 big flies, 14 doubles, 41 RBI and eight stolen bases.