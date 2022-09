Marsh was removed from Tuesday's game against Toronto after jumping into the outfield wall and landing awkwardly, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It is still unknown exactly what was bothering Marsh and how severe it is, but it was clearly bothering him enough where he had to come out during the fourth inning. Matt Vierling moves over to center field and Dalton Guthrie will come in to play right field.