Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Fuels comeback win

Marsh went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 14-9 win over the Nationals.

With the Phillies down 8-6 with two outs in the ninth inning, Marsh sparked an eight-run rally with a game-tying two-run shot off Brad Lord. It continued an All-Star-worthy campaign for the outfielder, who's now gone deep in three of his past seven games and six times overall in June. For the year, he's slashing .315/.347/.504 with 11 homers, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored and seven steals across 288 plate appearances.