Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Heading to bench vs. lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
With southpaw Nick Lodolo on the bump for Cincinnati, the Phillies will counter with a pair of extra right-handed bats. Marsh and fellow left-handed-hitter Kyle Schwarber will exit the starting nine, opening up spots for Otto Kemp in left field and Edmundo Sosa at third base in the series opener.
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