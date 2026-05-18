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Marsh is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

With southpaw Nick Lodolo on the bump for Cincinnati, the Phillies will counter with a pair of extra right-handed bats. Marsh and fellow left-handed-hitter Kyle Schwarber will exit the starting nine, opening up spots for Otto Kemp in left field and Edmundo Sosa at third base in the series opener.

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