Marsh went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 10-1 victory over the Dodgers.

After drawing a two-out walk in the second, Marsh swiped second base for his 11th steal of the year before scoring the game's first run on a Rafael Marchan single. Marsh would later provide the final blow in the seventh inning, launching a solo home run off Michael Petersen. The 26-year-old Marsh had been slumping a bit coming into Tuesday's contest, going 4-for-22 (.182) in his previous six games. He's now slashing .267/.350/.425 with eight homers, 33 RBI and 29 runs scored across 254 plate appearances this season.