Marsh is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Cristian Pache is covering center field and batting ninth versus the Cubs and left-hander Drew Smyly. Marsh has produced an .898 OPS this year against righties but just a .649 OPS against southpaws.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Hits two homers in win•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting against left-hander•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out Monday versus lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Checks back into starting nine•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Scratched Tuesday•