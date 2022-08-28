Marsh went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Pirates.

Marsh had recorded only two RBI over 42 at-bats in the 16 games prior to his time on the 10-day injured list (ankle). In addition, the outfielder has now gone 23 games without a home run. Strangely, the 24-year-old has been far more productive in day games slashing .329/.394/.459 in 85 at-bats compared to .189/.242.305 in 243 at-bats at night.