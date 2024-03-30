Marsh isn't in the Phillies' lineup Saturday against Atlanta, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Marsh will get a breather after swatting a two-run homer during Friday's loss. Whit Merrifield will take his place in left field and bat eighth.
