Marsh was scratched from the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Yankees due to an unspecified reason, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

After he was originally set to start in center field and bat ninth versus New York, Marsh was removed less than a half hour before the 1:05 p.m. ET opening pitch. Per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the outfielder fouled a ball off his foot late in Tuesday's victory, which could be the reason why he's taking a seat in the series finale. Cristian Pache will replace Marsh in center field Wednesday.