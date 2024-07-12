Marsh is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Marsh will avoid a matchup with southpaw Hogan Harris on Friday. Weston Wilson, Cristian Pache and Nick Castellanos will fill the outfield from left to right.
