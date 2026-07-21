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Phillies' Brian Keller: Could get look as fifth starter

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Keller could be a candidate to receive a call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to either start or pitch in bulk relief Saturday against the Yankees in Philadelphia, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 32-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut after entering the professional ranks as a 39th-round draft pick of the Yankees in 2016. Tommy John surgery in August 2023 and nerve surgery in the same elbow in 2024 looked like a threat to end Keller's playing career, but the right-hander has bounced back impressively despite sitting out the past two seasons. After inking a minor-league deal with the Phillies on May 18, Keller reported to Triple-A two weeks later and has proceeded to turn in a 2.23 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB in 36.1 innings over his eight starts. The impressive numbers have put him under consideration for his first big-league call-up while the Phillies are desperate for a solution to the fifth spot in the rotation. For the season, Philadelphia has gone 5-20 with a starter's ERA of 7.33 ERA in the 25 games not started by Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo or Aaron Nola.

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