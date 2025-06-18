Manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Harper (wrist) has improved strength and range of motion, and the first baseman is "getting close" to throwing, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 32-year-old has been fielding grounders since landing on the injured list June 7 due to wrist inflammation, but he has yet to be cleared to resuming throwing or swing a bat. Harper may not require a rehab assignment before rejoining the active roster, but he'll need to get back to full baseball activities before a potential return date comes into focus.