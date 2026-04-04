Harper went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a home run in Friday's 10-1 win against the Rockies.

It took Harper six games to get his first home run of the season, and the Phillies slugger picked up his second home run of the season just one game later. Coupled with his double in the third inning, it marked the first multi-hit game of the season for the 33-year-old. Overall, Harper has struggled early, slashing just .179/.258/.429 with two homers and four RBI.