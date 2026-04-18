Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple in Friday's 9-0 loss to Atlanta.

The three-bagger was Harper's first of the season and the 25th of his career. After starting the season in a 2-for-20 cold spell during March, the All-Star first baseman is tearing the cover off the ball in April. Over 50 at-bats on the month so far, Harper is batting .360 with 10 extra-base hits, nine RBI, eight walks and one stolen base.