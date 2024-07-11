Harper (hand) will start at first base and bat third Thursday against the Dodgers.

Harper suffered a bruised left hand during Tuesday's victory and ended up having to sit out Wednesday's contest, but the 31-year-old slugger is now feeling well enough to return to the field. He went 0-for-4 in his return from a stint on the injured list Tuesday but had slashed .423/.455/.865 with five homers and 12 RBI during a 12-game hitting streak prior to hitting the IL.