Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 7-2 loss at Minnesota.

The Philadelphia superstar opened the game's scoring with a titanic 424-foot, two-run homer off Bailey Ober in his first career at-bat in Target Field. After being slowed by hamstring and hand injuries to open this month, Harper is now hitting .242 (8-for-33) with three homers, seven runs scored, seven RBI and six walks in nine July games. Overall, the former MVP is slashing .297/.395/.578 across 375 plate appearances this season.