Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Friday's 7-4 win over the Pirates.

Harper ripped a two-run single as part of the Phillies' four-run first inning. It was his first game in two months since a lengthy stint on the injured list with a thumb injury. He's now slashing .317/.384/.593 with 50 RBI and 37 extra-base hits through 65 games on the year.

