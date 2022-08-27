Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Friday's 7-4 win over the Pirates.
Harper ripped a two-run single as part of the Phillies' four-run first inning. It was his first game in two months since a lengthy stint on the injured list with a thumb injury. He's now slashing .317/.384/.593 with 50 RBI and 37 extra-base hits through 65 games on the year.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Back in action•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Returning Friday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: May be activated Thursday or Friday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Rehab assignment begins Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Rehab assignment next week•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Goes on 60-day IL•