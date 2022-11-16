Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday that Harper is scheduled to undergo elbow surgery Nov. 23, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dombrowski said he's still unsure whether Harper will require Tommy John surgery or another type of procedure to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow, as a determination on that front won't be known until Harper's surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, has a chance to evaluate the injury and provide a recommendation. Regardless of what kind of surgery Harper requires, Dombrowski said he doesn't expect it to "slow him down" whenever the 30-year-old is deemed ready to make his 2023 debut. Even if that's the case, Harper could still be limited strictly to designated-hitter duties to begin the upcoming season, and a potential Tommy John surgery would likely prevent the 30-year-old from playing the outfield until 2024. A more precise timeline for Harper's return to baseball activities won't be known until the surgery is completed next week.