Phillies' Bryce Harper: Entering break in cold spell

Harper went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Harper is entering the All-Star break in quite a rough slump. Over his last 14 games, the star first baseman has gone just 8-for-51 (.157) with one home run, three doubles, seven RBI and four runs scored. Fantasy managers will be hoping Harper, who's slashing what's still a potent .260/.365/.497 with 20 homers, 57 RBI and five stolen bases over 408 plate appearances, rediscovers his power stroke following Monday's Home Run Derby.