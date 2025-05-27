Harper left in the first inning of Tuesday's game against Atlanta due to an elbow injury, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
Harper was drilled in the right elbow on a pitch from Spencer Strider. Harper was pulled from the game after being attended to by a trainer, with Edmundo Sosa coming in to pinch run. An update on Harper's injury should be provided during or shortly after Tuesday's contest.
