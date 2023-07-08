Harper was removed from Saturday's game against Miami after getting hit by a pitch, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Harper took a pitch to his right elbow -- the same elbow he underwent Tommy John surgery on during the offseason -- and initially remained in the game to run the bases before being replaced ahead of his next at-bat. The Phillies will take a look at Harper and provide more updates relatively soon, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Could play first base soon•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Steps out of lineup Sunday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Tallies two RBI in blowout•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Reaches four times in win•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Absent from lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Won't play field until after break•