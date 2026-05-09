Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits with migraine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harper was removed from Saturday's game against the Rockies due to a migraine, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Harper was taken out of the game in the first inning before recording a plate appearance. If he ends up needing to miss additional time, Felix Reyes would be next up to start at first base for the Phillies.
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