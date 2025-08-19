Harper went 3-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 12-7 victory over the Mariners.

The Philadelphia star collected his second multi-homer performance of the season, as he tallied his fifth and sixth homers of the month. Harper blasted a 440-foot solo shot off Seattle reliever Casey Legumina in the sixth before returning in the seventh to crack a titanic 448-foot, two-run long ball, again off Legumina. The former MVP is now slashing .262/.357/.508 with 21 homers, 10 steals, 58 RBI and 56 runs scored across 428 total plate appearances.