Harper (wrist) will go through his usual pre-game routine prior to Tuesday's game against the Astros, though he isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list before the end of the series, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The routine includes about 50 swings, fielding grounders and going through a throwing program, and if all goes well, he could take batting practice Wednesday. Harper continues to progress in his recovery from right wrist inflammation, and he appears to be lining up to rejoin the Phillies this weekend or next week, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, though there's officially no timeline for his return.