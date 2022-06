Harper went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and a walk in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

Harper launched his clutch homer to tie the game in the eighth inning. The lefty slugger enjoyed a terrific weekend against the visiting Angels, going 4-for-10 with three long balls, eight RBI and three walks. He raised his season slash line to .309/.370/.628 with 33 extra-base hits and 40 RBI through 48 games.