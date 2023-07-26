Harper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Harper tied the game 2-2 in the sixth inning with a solo homer off Kyle Gibson, his fifth of the year and just his second since May 26 -- a span of 48 games. Harper would later tally the tying run in the bottom of the ninth after singling and coming around to score on Bryson Stott's double. While he hasn't been hitting for much power, the 30-year-old Harper has been productive at the plate, going 15-for-44 (.341) with a .965 OPS over his last 13 games. Overall, he's slashing .296/.388/.419 with 42 runs scored, 29 RBI and seven steals across 294 plate appearances this season.