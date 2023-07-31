Harper is in Monday's lineup at designated hitter as he deals with some general body soreness, but he is expected to play first base Tuesday in Miami, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Harper has six games at first base under his belt, all in the last 10 days, but he will DH Monday for the second day in a row. He is hitting .310 with two home runs and two steals in 23 July games.
