Harper underwent surgery to repair his fractured left thumb Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 6-to-8 week timetable lines up with a previous report which indicated Harper could return in mid-August. Harper is already on the 10-day injured list after suffering the injury over the weekend, and it'll likely be a couple weeks before he can resume baseball activities. The 29-year-old was limited to serving as the designated hitter since mid-April due to a small tear in the UCL of his right elbow, and he'll now have some time to hopefully heal up from that injury.