Phillies' Bryce Harper: Powers win with three hits

Harper went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Guardians.

The Phillies managed just seven hits in total, but after flying out in the first inning, Harper made himself a consistent nuisance on the basepaths for Cleveland pitching, although he was caught stealing in the seventh. It was the slugging first baseman's fourth game in May with three or more hits, and on the month Harper is batting .297 (22-for-74) with four doubles, six homers, three steals, 12 RBI and 15 runs in 21 contests.