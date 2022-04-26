Harper (elbow) played catch Tuesday for the first time in a week and will exclusively play at designated hitter until at least May 3, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Harper hasn't played the outfield since April 16 due to the elbow injury, but he's still be in the lineup every game as the designated hitter. There's been no dip in production due to the injury, as the 29-year-old has an .870 OPS with two home runs, three doubles, six RBI and six runs in eight games since being limited to to DH duties. Nick Castellanos will continue to man right field until Harper is cleared to play defense.