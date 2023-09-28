Harper went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-6 win over Pittsburgh.

After logging a pair of doubles earlier in the game, Harper provided the eventual winning run with a 427-foot homer off Jose Hernandez in the seventh inning. The 30-year-old Harper has been on fire down the stretch, going 9-for-18 with a pair of homers in his last six games. He's boosted his slash line to .296/.402/.503 with 21 homers, 84 runs scored, 72 RBI and 11 steals across 540 plate appearances this season.