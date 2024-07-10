Harper (hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

In his return from the 10-day injured list for Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Dodgers, Harper experienced no renewed complications with the hamstring injury that had previously sidelined him, but he suffered a bruise to his glove hand when it was struck by a Freddie Freeman line drive. Harper was still able to take part in pregame activities Wednesday, so the Phillies could just be holding him out of the lineup as a matter of precaution. Alec Bohm will cover first base in Harper's stead.