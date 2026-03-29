Phillies' Bryson Stott: Getting day off versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
After going 2-for-6 with a walk and a stolen base while starting in the Phillies' first two contests of the season, the left-handed-hitting Stott will hit the bench while the Rangers send southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the bump. Edmundo Sosa will fill in for Stott at the keystone.
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