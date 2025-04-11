Stott is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Friday's contest versus the Cardinals.

Stott has mostly hit eighth and no higher than fifth in the batting order this season previously, but he'll get a turn in the leadoff spot as the Phillies open a series in St. Louis. Kyle Schwarber had hit leadoff in every game versus a righty this season, but he's in the cleanup spot Friday versus righty Andre Pallante, who has reverse splits.