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Stott is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Stott started Saturday's game against lefty spot starter Jacob Latz, but he's now been on the bench two days in a row as the Phillies face a third straight lefty. Edmundo Sosa is handling second base again Monday and looks to be the short-side platoon partner with Stott.

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