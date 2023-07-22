Stott went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Guardians.

The 25-year-old infielder took Nick Sandlin deep in the seventh inning to get the Phillies within a run, but it was the last gasp of offense for either team. Stott has been on fire since the All-Star break, hitting safely in six straight games and batting .417 (10-for-24) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .307/.344/.440 with nine homers, 16 steals, 36 RBI and 47 runs in 91 contests.