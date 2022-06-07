Stott will start at second base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Coming off a big weekend series against the Angels in which he started in all three games of the sweep while going 3-for-11 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI, Stott might have already been in good shape to open the week in a starting role in the middle infield. However, Stott's path to regular duties at second base became clearer Tuesday, when the Phillies placed his main competition for starts, Johan Camargo (knee), on the 10-day injured list. Philadelphia called up Scott Kingery from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to offer additional depth in the infield, but expect Stott to get a long look in a full-time role while Camargo is out of the picture.