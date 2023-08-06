High-A Jersey Shore reinstated McGowan (elbow) from its 60-day injured list Saturday and assigned him to Single-A Clearweater.

McGowan started for Clearweater in Saturday's game against Lakeland, covering two innings and striking out two while allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks. The appearance with Clearwater marked his 2023 debut in full-season ball, after McGowan previously made two rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League as he worked his way back from April 2022 Tommy John surgery.