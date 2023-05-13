Kimbrel allowed a hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

This was Kimbrel's first save chance in his last five outings. He's kept runs off the board in three straight appearances, and with Jose Alvarado (elbow) on the injured list, Kimbrel should be in line for a higher share of save chances. The veteran reliever has struggled to a 6.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 15 innings this season while adding four saves, three holds and a 2-1 record through 17 appearances.