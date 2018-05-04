Phillies' Daniel Brito: Wins defensive award
Brito was named the Phillies' Minor League Defender of the Month for April, the Phillies' official site reports.
The young second baseman won the award after making just one error in 94 chances for Low-A Lakewood. Brito's strong glove will give him plenty of chances to work on his bat, which has so far lagged behind. In 87 plate appearances so far this season, he's hitting just .205/.262/.321.
