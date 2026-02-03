The Phillies re-signed Robert (forearm) to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Robert was non-tendered by the Phillies earlier in the offseason even though he is not yet eligible for salary arbitration. Ultimately, he's found his way back into the organization and will compete for a spot in the bullpen. Robert missed the final month of the 2025 season with a forearm strain, and it's unclear whether he will have any limitations at the start of camp.