The Phillies announced Wednesday that Robert will be delayed at the start of spring training due to a cardiovascular issue, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Robert finished the past season on the Phillies' 60-day injured list due to a left forearm strain, but it's an unrelated issue that will put him behind the team's other pitchers during the early part of camp. Philadelphia had non-tendered Robert in November before bringing him back on a minor-league deal earlier this month, so he was already considered unlikely to win a spot in the Opening Day bullpen before the cardiovascular problem surfaced.