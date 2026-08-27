Nori (lower body) went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs Tuesday for Double-A Reading after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Nori had been on the shelf since June 9 due to a lower-body injury and completed a five-game rehab assignment between Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore before rejoining Reading. Through 53 games in the Eastern League this season, the 21-year-old outfielder is hitting .250/.313/.377 with three home runs and 13 stolen bases.